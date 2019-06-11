Junior Public Safety Academy still taking applications

Applications are still available for the Junior Public Safety Academy in Brewer this summer.

It's for Brewer students entering grades six through nine.

It's put on by the Brewer Police and Fire Departments, and offers a variety of hands-on experience covering things like traffic enforcement, criminal investigation, fire safety, CPR and first aid.

And it's free.

"It's been a consistent hit year after year,” said Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt. “A lot of kids tell us they've made some lasting memories, and they just have a great time period. It's a lot of fun.It's not all dull classroom work. It's a lot of hands-on stuff. Obstacle courses, water balloon fights, all kinds of good things."

Applications for the Academy are being accepted until June 21st.