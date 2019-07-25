Junior Police Academy is both fun and educational

Kids turned cadets in Brewer as the police department holds its Junior Police Academy.

Twelve students in grades five through seven are going through the academy this week.

They're learning about police and fire departments through hands-on activities.

They even faced off against some officers in an obstacle course.

Noah Cannan was one of the cadets. "We're learning a lot about police and fire and medical stuff. We've been doing fingerprints, simulators...it's been fun."

Brewer Police Department's school resource officer Peter Rancourt said they hope kids take away a lot from the experience. "What we're hoping is not only fun but a better understanding of what fire and police services do in the community. And hopefully some of them might be enticed to become firefighters or police officers later in life."

The cadets will graduate from the academy Friday with a ceremony and barbecue.