Junior Achievement of Maine honors members of business community

Junior Achievement of Maine helps teach students the financial and business skills they'll need to succeed as adults.

Thursday night they honored members of the business community who help with that mission.

Samuel Collins and Kris Doody were inducted into the Maine Business Hall of Fame for not only what they've achieved professionally, but also for the examples they've set.

"To be recognized by Junior Achievement is just so special. It's such a great organization. They are our future leaders, they are our future employees at our individual organizations. So, to be recognized is just so amazing."

Nearly 16,000 Maine students have been impacted in the last year

Junior Achievement has a goal of increasing that number in the years to come.