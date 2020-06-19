Juneteenth Rally held in Ellsworth

Juneteenth rallies have been held across the country Friday. Approximately 200 people gathered in Ellsworth Friday for a rally.

The gathering started at the city hall where the names of 100 African Americans who've been killed by police were read individually.

Then they marched down to Main Street and lined the sidewalks, standing silently for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd.

"Today is a celebration for my friends of color, it's their independence day and so it's a good day to celebrate. It should be a national American holiday," said Organizer, Anne Ossanna.

This was the fourth such gathering in Ellsworth in the last three weeks, all of which have been peaceful.

We're told these protests will continue in Ellsworth every Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine.