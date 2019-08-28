Julio Carrillo sentenced in Belfast for killing his stepdaughter

It was an emotional day in court for the families of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy.

Her mother, Sharon, and her stepfather, Julio Carrillo, were both charged with her murder in Stockton Springs in Feburary 2018.

Wednesday, Julio, who pleaded guilty to the murder, was sentenced in Belfast.

"A period of incarceration of 55 years."

That's how long 52-year-old Julio Carrillo will spend in prison for the months of abuse that led to the death of his 10-year-old stepdaughter, Marissa Kennedy. The judge says he factored in the extensive, brutal abuse Marissa endured before she died in his sentence.

"I would trade my life with hers in a heartbeat."

Marissa's grandfather, Joseph Kennedy, told the judge his son offered to care for Marissa during the school year, and it was an offer Julio turned down multiple times.

"I often wonder what would have happened if he'd agreed to that. Now, I've got a dead grandchild of whom I truly miss."

He asked the judge for a life sentence while Julio's family begged the judge for leniency.

"I've agonized every day and every night, and I've mourned the loss of my stepdaughter, Marissa. Every day and every night I've prayed to the Almighty Father Jesus Christ that I wish I was strong enough to have stopped what was happening with Marissa."

"The state is satisfied with the sentence that was imposed here," said Leanne Zainea, Assistant Attorney General. She later said, "we have begun the process of holding those accountable for Marissa's death."

Carrillo's attorney says it was a win and they would be providing a piece of physical evidence to the state for Sharon Carrillo's trial.

"It's really Marissa speaking from the grave," said Darrick Banda, defense attorney.

"Keep in mind he wasn't the only one involved in this case. Today we were here for him, but we'll be back in December for Sharon," said Julio Carrillo's sister.

Sharon Carrillo's attorney, Laura Shaw, was denied the chance to speak in court but was allowed to submit a written statement.

"55 years will essentially be a life sentence for Julio Carrillo, so I think she will be happy with that result," said Shaw.

She says while they are working to get her charges dismissed, she feels that will not happen.

Her trial is set to begin in December.