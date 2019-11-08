Judges allows confession in trial of Hampden man accused of killing sister-in-law

The recorded confession of a Hampden man accused of killing his sister-in-law can now be used in his murder trial.

The judge has denied a motion to toss out the evidence in the case against 56-year-old Philip Clark.

He's set to go on trial next week.

Clark has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Renee Clark.

Her body was found in July of last year in an apartment building on Kennebec Road in Hampden where both she and Philip Clark lived.

She was reportedly in the process of getting a divorce from Clark's brother.

During their investigation, police recorded an interview with Clark and asked where Renee was. He told them she was gone.

The recording, which was played in court, shows when police said to Clark, "You killed her? How'd you kill her?" Clark responded, "I shot her."

Clark's lawyers argued before a judge in a suppression hearing recently that Clark's confession was made under intense police pressure and his Miranda Rights were violated.

The judge disagreed by allowing the evidence.

Jury selection in Clark's trial is scheduled to start Wednesday.