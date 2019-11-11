Judge tosses out blood test in Eastbrook woman's manslaughter case

A judge has tossed out a blood test for a woman from Eastbrook charged with manslaughter in a deadly crash two years ago.

54-year-old Darlene Haslam is also charged with OUI and driving to endanger.

Her lawyer argued the sample for a blood alcohol test was taken without a warrant from police.

He pushed to get the evidence thrown of Haslam's case and the judge agreed earlier this month.

Two years ago, Haslam was driving a pickup truck in the Eastbrook Community Center parking lot with passenger 54-year-old Trudy Pickard and two others.

The truck spun around, hit a guy wire for a utility pole, then slammed into a tree.

Pickard died. Her husband, also a passenger, was seriously injured.

