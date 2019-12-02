Judge to rule on competency of Stockton Springs woman facing murder trial

A judge is deciding if the Stockton Springs woman accused of beating her daughter to death is competent to stand trial.

34-year-old Sharon Carrillo was in court Monday afternoon.

She's charged with the murder of her daughter ten-year-old Marissa Kennedy.

The girl's stepfather, Julio Carrillo, pled guilty to murder and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Monday, Sharon's defense attorney submitted three evaluations for the judge to take into consideration.

The judge sealed those documents for now.

The state declined to comment but we did speak with Sharon's attorney who says she has limited mental ability.

"It's Sharon Carrillo's life and she needs to be as to be able to participate meaningfully in making those decisions and unfortunately given her low intellectual functioning there's not a lot of meaningful ability for her to participate in those decisions," said attorney, Chris MacLean.

Court is closed Tuesday because of stormy weather.

The judge is expected to rule on her competency before jury selection, which is expected Wednesday.