Judge to determine if Sidney man is competent to stand trial for the second time

A Sidney man convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl is getting a new trial.

But first a judge needs to determine if he's competent to be questioned.

29-year-old Eric Bard pled guilty in August of 2014 to sexually abusing a girl he was babysitting and recording it on his cell phone.

He was found competent at that time, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

But in March of last year the Maine Supreme Court ruled he deserved to return to court because a judge talked about the case with a prosecutor, without Bard's lawyers around.

The hearing to determine Bard's competency began yesterday before a different judge.