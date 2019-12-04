Judge to decide on competency of Sharon Carrillo

A judge is expected to rule on the competency of Sharon Carrillo who has been charged with the murder of her daughter, ten-year-old Marissa Kennedy.

The judge's ruling is expected before jury selection which is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

On Monday, Sharon's defense attorney submitted three evaluations for the judge to take into consideration.

The judge sealed those documents for now.

Sharon's attorney says she has limited mental ability.

The girl's stepfather, Julio Carrillo, pled guilty to murder and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

