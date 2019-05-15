Judge rules on trial of man accused of killing baby

A judge in Bangor said a man accused of killing a baby boy in Millinocket is guilty of manslaughter.

The judge issued his ruling Wednesday morning in the case of 36-year-old Jessee Mackin. Mackin had a jury-waived trial before the judge last month.

Mackin was charged with the death of six-month-old Larry Lord in 2015.

Lord was the son of Jamie Clark, the woman Mackin was dating at the time.

Mackin's defense lawyer, Stephen Smith, said Mackin and his family are devastated by the judge's decision.

Stephen Smith, Defense Lawyer for Jessee Mackin, said, "This is the gentleman who is a very friendly very lovable person. He didn't do this in our view and we intend to appeal."

Mackin is now out on bail.

We're told he's due back in court next month or July for sentencing.