Judge rejects lawsuit filed by neighbors of proposed Belfast salmon farm

A judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by neighbors next to a proposed salmon farm in Belfast.

Last summer, two women sued the city in Waldo County Superior Court.

They claimed officials illegally amended the city's Future Land Use Plan and city zoning ordinances to clear the way for Nordic Aquafarms to built the aquaculture facility.

The company and the Water District were also part of the lawsuit.

Last week, a judge ruled the city's changes were properly made and various public hearings allowed for residents to hear about and discuss the changes.

The company is working its way through an extensive permitting process to gain approval for the project.

