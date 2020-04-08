Judge refuses to lower bail for man accused of violating a protective order

A Portland-area man with a lengthy violent criminal history will remain in the Kennebec County jail after a judge refused to lower his bail.

Levar Green is charged with two counts of violating a protective order - a Class C crime, due to his prior history.

His attorney filed a motion to reduce bail from $10,000 to $1,000.

We're told that is in part due to the COVID-19 crisis.

However, the district attorney's office says there are currently no cases of COVID-19 at the jail.

As of Wednesday, there are only 90 inmates.

The judge denied Green's request, saying that Green not only has an extensive criminal history but has also ignored all orders to not reach out to the woman in this case.

The woman at the center of the case says she's has been living in fear for years, after being constantly harassed by Green - even while he's been in jail.

She hopes victims in similar situations can get the courage to speak out.

"If you feel that you're in fear and the person Is facing getting out, you need to speak up," Melissa Harrison told TV5 Wednesday. "Don't just let them get out. Speak out because it's your safety and your life, and all I could do was fight for me and my kids lives."

"It's much harder to protect someone when I have to prove the case using medical records, 911 calls, pictures, and I don't have the victims cooperation. Melissa's strength in this case has made it a lot easier," said Kennebec County District Attorney, Maeghan Maloney.

No word yet on when Green is due back in court.

