Judge orders Hancock man to be held without bail after alleged crime of violence

One of the two men accused of killing a dog in Winter Harbor this summer is back in jail, charged with another violent crime.

37-year-old Nathan Burke was arrested this weekend.

He's accused of shoving his girlfriend during a fight.

Police say the woman landed on her 4-year-old child, injuring the child.

Witnesses told police Burke smashed a phone when someone tried to call for help.

Burke was arrested in Hancock and charged with domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, and obstructing the report of a crime.

In a separate case, Burke and another man are accused of taking the vehicle of an acquaintance on a joy ride and shooting and killing that man's dog.

Burke is being held without bail