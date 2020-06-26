Judge orders $500,000 bail for man accused of hitting State Trooper with car

A judge has ordered a Caribou man accused of hitting a state trooper with his car to be held on $500,000 bail.

Police say earlier this month, 53-year-old Robert Belmain struck Trooper Mickael Nunez outside his cruiser in China.

Police say they had been chasing Belmain, and Nunez was trying to lay down spikes to stop the car.

The trooper suffered serious leg injuries and is still in the hospital.

Belmain was also injured.

He was arrested Thursday after he was released from the hospital.

He's facing several charges including elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

