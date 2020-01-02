Judge orders $1 million bail for man accused of shooting Waterville police officer

The man accused of shooting a Waterville police officer is being held in jail on $1 million bail.

29-year-old Richard Murray-Burns of Harmony made his first court appearance Thursday.

He's charged with aggravated attempted murder.

Authorities say Murray-Burns was armed with an assault style weapon.

Murray-Burns is accused of firing at Officer Timothy Hinton while Hinton was in his cruiser.

Hinton was shot in both arms when he stopped Murray-Burns in connection with a shoplifting report a week-and-a half ago.

Murray-Burns drove away and Hinton took off after him.

Several other law enforcement officers joined the pursuit.

We're told Hinton is doing well and recovering at home.

No word yet on when Murray-Burns will return to court.

