Judge makes ruling on Bowdoinham teenager accused of killing his grandmother

A Bowdoinham teenager accused of killing his grandmother last year will be tried as an adult.

16-year-old Dominic Sylvester is charged with murder.

Authorities say he hit 55-year-old Beulah "Marie" Sylvester in the head with a stick.

It happened in her home in Bowdoinham, where Dominic was also living at time.

Court records say he called 911 in February of last year looking for help for his grandmother.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Last week a judge ruled that the case should transferred out of juvenile court and to the Grand Jury.