Judge issues ruling regarding confession statements made by John Williams

A judge has ruled that part of the confession made by the man accused of killing a Somerset County deputy may be used at trial - while others may not.

The ruling comes one day after the one-year anniversary of the death of Corporal Eugene Cole.

During a suppression hearing earlier this month, 30-year-old John Williams had asked for all of his confession to be tossed out of court.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to murder.

His lawyers claimed Williams was beaten by police and feared more beatings which caused him to confess.

They also contend Williams was suffering from opioid withdrawal and lack of sleep, water, and food.

The judge ruled any statements Williams made to police when he arrested in the woods could be used at trial.

And the violence inflicted by officers who found Williams did not contribute to his statements, essentially a confession was not beaten out him.

The judge also said any withdrawal from drugs was not a valid waiver of William's rights.

However, the judge ruled statements Williams made at the Waterville Police Department were made when Williams was in an obvious weakened state due to fatigue and some of those statements cannot be used in court.

Williams is scheduled to go on trial in June.

