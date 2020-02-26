Judge drops eight counts against Swanville man accused of animal cruelty

A farmer from Swanville charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty is now facing only four counts.

The judge in the trial of Jerry Island made that decision Wednesday.

His defense asked for all charges to be dropped.

However, the judge determined there was testimony that indicated wrongdoing and he could not dismiss the case.

Around a dozen pigs were found dead on Ireland’s farm in March 2018.

Ireland does not deny he killed his pigs.

The question is whether it was humane or cruelty to animals.

In court today, District Humane Agents testified they first had interactions with Ireland in 2017 when he one of his cows was on the loose.

Agents say they went to the farm and saw issues with access to food and water for the pigs.

A farmhand of Ireland’s disagrees. He testified that all the pigs had enough to eat and called Ireland quote a “very good mentor, advocate, and friend.”

The State has rested its case.

Jerry Ireland is expected to testify when the trial resumes Friday morning.