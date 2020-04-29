Judge denies request for new trial of man convicted of 2012 murder

A man convicted of murdering a Cushing man in 2012 has been denied a new trial.

That's according to a report from Village Soup.

48-year-old Andrew Kierstead, formerly of Tenants Harbor, is serving a 45-year sentence for the shooting death of 28-year-old Richard Mills.

Authorities say it happened after the two men argued about Kierstead owing Mills drug money.

Kierstead's new attorney said the original legal team had not included experts at trial who would have proven Kierstead was going through drug withdrawal symptoms and was not able to form the intent needed to prove murder.

A judge ruled this week that testimony would most likely not have changed the outcome of the trial.

