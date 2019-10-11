Judge denies petition of former Anson tax collector

A judge has rejected a petition filed by Anson's former tax collector who's serving time for theft.

68-year-old Claudia Viles argued her lawyer did not provide effective counsel.

Viles was found guilty of theft in June 2016, sentenced to five years in prison, and ordered to repay the town $566,000.

Viles was also convicted of failure to file or pay state income taxes and tampering with public records.

The judge determined the lawyer who represented her during her trial did so effectively.