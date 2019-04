A judge has denied a request from a Swanville farmer to have evidence in his case tossed out.

Jerry Ireland faces animal cruelty charges.

In October, his legal team asked the court to suppress the warrant that let Maine Animal Welfare Program agents search his farm.

Last spring, agents say they found about a dozen dead pigs on Ireland's farm.

According to authorities, the animals had been seriously malnourished.

Ireland has denied the charges.