30-year-old John Williams has pleaded not guilty to killing Corporal Eugene Cole in the line of duty back in April.

Williams defense says his confession is inadmissible as evidence because it was obtained using brutal physical force and coercive tactics.

They also say Williams was withdrawing from drugs which impaired his rational decision making.

The prosecution called several law enforcement officers to the stand who were part of the team that found and arrested Williams back in April.

Trooper Robert Burke is the officer who placed Corporal Cole's handcuffs on Williams the day of his arrest.

Several officers testified to seeing Burke whisper something in the suspects ear as he placed the handcuffs.

This is what he testified to saying that day....

"I told him. These are Deputy Cole's handcuffs and they are going to follow you to jail. I'm going to make sure I tell his wife and child that you are wearing them."

Two other officers admitted to saying explicit things to Williams after he was arrested.

(Derek Booth

Maine State Police Trooper)

"I called Mr. Williams a piece of s***."

"Why did you do that?"

"Emotion. I cared for Gene greatly and I'm human."

(Verne Paradie

Defense Attorney)

"Being physically stricken, being taunted, and knowing that you're going into a situation with other police officers after you're charged with murdering a police officer, Mr. Williams was very frightened for his safety."

Later in the hearing, prosecution played recordings of interviews between detectives and Williams the day he was arrested and his subsequent confession.

In one interview Williams confesses to police quote, "I brandished a firearm and shot Deputy Cole. I wish I hadn't. I didn't mean to. It just happened instinctively."

In another interview -- Williams took officers step by step through the events that led to him allegedly shooting Cole.

Detectives ask him in the recording, "Did Corporal Cole say anything to you?"

Williams replied, "I just heard him say, 'no.'"

His defense says these confession are unreliable.

"We prefer that the jury hear, if they're going to hear his story. They hear it when he's sober and not hungry and not tired."

A third day of the hearing is scheduled for April 8th.

Williams defense says it's likely he will testify during that time.

There is no timeline for the judge to issue his ruling.