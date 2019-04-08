Judge considers fate of woman charged in 4-year-old's death

The trial of a Wiscasset woman accused of killing 4-year-old Kendall Chick ended Monday.

The defense for Shawna Gatto rested its case after calling several character witnesses to the stand.

Gatto's children, step-children, and neighbors testified they never saw her use violence as discipline.

Kendall Chick was the granddaughter of Gatto's fiancé.

Prosecutors say Gatto beat the girl to death.

Gatto waived her right to a jury trial, so a judge will decide her fate.

The judge says he'll announce the verdict on April 30th.

