Judge agrees to allow for DNA testing of children in case of mother convicted of baby's death

A judge has granted a DNA test request for a mother from Troy, in prison for the death of her infant son.

She wants the DNA to be used as new evidence that could clear her of the crime.

Miranda Hopkins is serving 13 years in prison for killing her son Jaxson.

She was convicted of manslaughter more than two years ago.

Hopkins' two older sons, who have autism, were also living with her when Jaxson died.

During her trial, she blamed the baby's death on them.

Today, lawyers agreed that DNA tests on the boys will take place next week.

The father's attorney says even if the tests come back positive on at least one of the two boys, it still would not prove anything.

That's because the children lived in the home, too, and their DNA would have been everywhere.

Hopkins' defense attorney says that it was negligent of the prosecutors to not use the evidence as a way to rule out other possible suspects. "We're happy to move forward in this process. We understand that the judge had to do a balancing act today and we think he did the right balancing of the various interests in this case."

Hopkins' lawyer says it could take months to get the test results back.