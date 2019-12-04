Judge: Woman charged with murder of daughter in Stockton Springs competent for trial

A judge has determined the woman accused of beating to death her 10-year-old daughter in Stockton Springs is competent to stand trial.

Jury selection will now move forward Wednesday for the trial of Sharon Carrillo. She's charged with the murder 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy.

On Monday, Carrillo's defense attorney submitted three evaluations for the judge to take into consideration. He argued she has limited mental ability.

Chris MacLean said, "It's Sharon Carrillo's life, and she needs to be able to participate meaningfully in making those decisions and unfortunately, given her low intellectual functioning, there's not a lot of meaningful ability for her to participate in those decisions."

Marissa's stepfather, Julio Carrillo, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced earlier this year to 55 years in prison.

