Judge: Man who dismembered his father will be allowed to have extended outings from Riverview Psychiatric Facility

A man found not criminally responsible for the 2014 death of his father wants to spend more time outside a state psychiatric hospital.

Leroy Smith, III was sent to Riverview after killing his father, Leroy Smith Jr., and leaving the man's chopped up remains in woods in Richmond.

Smith now wants to be able to leave the hospital more often and with less supervision.

The state says Smith's delusional disorder could be a threat to public safety.

Psychiatric experts say Smith doesn't feel he's mentally ill or needs treatment and doctors say he's not shown remorse for his father's death.

Friday, a judge ruled Smith can be outside the hospital for up to six hours at a time, and as far as sixty miles away while remaining under supervision.