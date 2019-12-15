Judge: Diocese doesn't have to pay for victim's counseling

A Maine judge has ruled that a man who says he was abused by a priest has no legal argument to compel the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland to pay for his psychological counseling. David Gagnon, formerly of Biddeford, refused to let his counseling sessions be reviewed by the church's independent clinician.

He then sued the Portland diocese in small claims court when it avoided paying his $875 counseling bill. A judge ruled on Thursday that the diocese could not be compelled to pay Gagnon's bill.

The attorney who represented the diocese says it was “unfortunate” that the dispute went so far.