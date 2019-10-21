Judge: Convicted murderer not due injunctive relief, damages after nearly 2 years in solitary

A judge says a convicted murderer who spent nearly two years in solitary confinement is not due injunctive relief or damages.

Maine Public reports the judge ruled against 43-year-old Douglas Burr's claim.

Burr hoped a decision in favor of him would have also limited the number of days other prisoners could be put in confinement, along with the reasons for being there.

Burr is serving a 59-year prison sentence for the murder of a man in Bradley who walked in on Burr and Charles Jones breaking into his home in 1996.

The Kennebec County judge in Burr's case previously ruled the 22 months Burr spent in solitary confinement starting in 2014 violated his civil rights.

Maine Public reports the judge's recent ruling said the court lacks authority to make rules for the corrections department, especially since significant changes have been made regarding segregation.

But the ruling did give Burr back 20 days of good time he lost during solitary confinement.

