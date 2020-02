Police say a late night joyride appears to be the cause of a fatal crash in central Maine that killed three youths and injured two others.

Police are still investigating the Clinton crash on Tuesday. Cpl. Phil DiLuca of the Clinton Police Department says the youths appear to have been out for a joyride that began the night before.

The police are working with local residents to reconstruct a 24-hour timeline of the events that ended in the crash.