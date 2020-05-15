Jordan's Snack Bar open for season

​Jordan’s Snack Bar in Ellsworth has officially opened for the season.

While their opening was later than normal that hasn’t affected the number of customers.

Owner Scott Kenny says they've definitely been busy, which leads to longer wait times to get food.

Because of COVID-19, they have had to change a few things, too, like asking people to wait in their cars and keeping 6 feet apart.

Kenny says they have also added something new.

“We have never done a drive-through but now with COVID-19, it has forced us to kind of adapt a little bit. So, we have a drive-through that comes in between the snack bar and dining room and people have really loved it.’"

Jordan’s Snack Bar is open everyday 11 to 7 except for Tuesdays.

They are currently hiring cooks as well.