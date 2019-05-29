Jordan's Furniture coming to Maine

Jordan's Furniture is coming to Maine, with an opening set for spring of 2020, according to a press release from the company.

The new store will be in the former Bon-Ton's location in the Maine Mall in South Portland.

The company said the Maine store will include an entertainment attraction, like the other Jordan's locations.

“Once open, our store will be a destination. It will be one-stop shopping for not only furniture and mattresses but also entertainment, and maybe more. We are excited about this project and look forward to working together with the community,” company President Eliot Tatelman said in a statement.

This will be the company's seventh store. There are three locations in Massachusetts, one in New Hampshire, one in Rhode Island and one in Connecticut.