Jonesport teacher goes above and beyond to solve student's internet problem

Debbie Carver teaches math at Jonesport Elementary School. During the Coronavirus pandemic, her class moved online like every other school in Maine.

But on this day, she’s teaching math from the porch, through a screen door, to Aspen Alley- a 6th grader who can’t attend from the online classroom, because she lives in an area that doesn’t have internet.

“I've called every internet place you can think of,” said Dani Alley, Aspen’s mom. “And they refuse to come down our road, because we live so far off the road”

At one point, Aspen’s mom had to drive her to the school to use the wifi there, even though it was closed. After four hours of doing math in the middle school parking lot in a pick-up truck, Aspens mom decided to look for a better way.

She went to Mrs. Carver to see what her options were.

“‘I’m gonna come up,”’ Carver told Aspens mom. “I said, ‘We’ll surprise her.’”

“She just came,” said Aspen. “I was sitting in my bedroom, and I heard her voice, and I was like, ‘that must be Mrs. Carver.’”

Carver joked, “I have this voice that my husband says is one of a kind and I'm not sure that’s a good thing.”

Carver has been teaching in the Jonesport area for almost thirty years, but never in a setting quite like this one.

“The first day it snowed, it made my board all a mess,” she said. “The surface of it was terrible.

“I did feel really bad,” said Aspen. “She couldn’t even erase her board.”

Dani Alley remembers it well, too.

“It was getting wet. I said, ‘are you sure you’re warm enough?’ because it was getting cold.”

It made a lasting impression on Aspen.

“It was hard for her, but she did it. She got the job done.”

Getting the job done is one thing. Teaching math from a student's porch is quite another.

“She didn’t need to do this,” Dani said. “She didn’t need to come up here. But she took her time, and she spent it on Aspen, and we really appreciate it.”

Aspen agrees.

“I would prefer to be in the classroom. But this is good too. I mean, she’s a great teacher.”

“I find it fun,” said Carver. “She’s gonna go the extra step. So why not meet her there? This is the fun part. This is easy."