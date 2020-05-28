Joker’s to close after 27 years, owner blames coronavirus-related restrictions

The owner of Joker’s Family Fun & Games in Westbrook announced Thursday that the business will close after 27 years.

Owner Jim Grattelo blamed the closure on the coronavirus-related restrictions implemented by Gov. Janet Mills.

Grattelo said his business, which is designed for 350 people, can’t operate successfully with a limit of 50 people or fewer inside.

He also said it would be impossible to spread out all 70 arcade games and move all seating 6 feet apart.

“Joker's wouldn't be the same and the electric atmosphere would no longer be fun with the play gym closed and 50% of games and dining tables removed. In addition, it would be impossible to keep the entire operation sanitized, under the 5-page guidelines after each child's use,” Gratello said.

Gratello criticized the governor’s rules, calling them inconsistent and left him with no choice but to close.

Mills spokeswoman Lindsay Crete a statement Thursday afternoon to Gratello's criticism that said in part, "It saddens the Governor that some businesses are closing. Every Governor wants a strong, thriving economy, and no Governor has wanted to place limits on business operations. But they have had to do so to protect the health and safety of their people."

"It is also important to note that every other New England State maintains stricter rules for restaurants than are currently set for most of Maine. The Governor will continue to pursue a gradual reopening of Maine’s economy that balances public health with the challenges faced by Maine businesses. The success of these efforts to date, based on science and medical expertise, is demonstrated by our low number of cases per capita as compared to other states," Crete added.

Mills announced Wednesday that she was delaying the reopening of restaurants in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties for dine-in service.

Restaurants in those counties were scheduled to reopen to dine-in customers on Monday under new guidelines.

Restaurants in Penobscot County will be allowed to reopen to dine-in customers on Monday, and restaurants in the other 12 counties were allowed to reopen earlier this month as long as they adhere to the new safety guidelines.