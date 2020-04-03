Join the "Tini Team" to support a Bangor business and drink the rewards

A downtown Bangor business known for its mixed drinks is inviting you to be part of their "Tini Team".

Happy Endings has come up with a unique way customers can support them during their shutdown and drink up the rewards when they re-open.

There are three different membership levels to choose from, bronze, silver and gold.

Each one has different benefits for different price points.

Among them, discounts on drinks and food, your own special glass and one even has a chair with your name on it.

Owner, Melissa Smith says, "I just figured it was a way for people to help us now and then they get to kind of reap the benefit for the rest of the year. When we can open again, the very first thing we'll do is have the very first opening night be a private event for the Tini Team members that supported us through the shutdown so, we're already looking forward to that."

They are also selling some sweet treats online in their dessert shop.

To find out more or to purchase your Tini Team membership you can visit Happy Endings on Facebook or online at happyendingsbangor.com.