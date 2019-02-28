John Williams' suppression hearing begins today

A judge will hear arguments today about what to do with a confession by the man accused of killing a Somerset county sheriff's deputy.

Lawyers for 30-year-old John Williams want the confession thrown out.

They contend police beat it out of Williams, and he was withdrawing from drugs at the time.

Williams pleaded not guilty and is expected to go to trial in June.

The suppression hearing is scheduled to last two days.

He was arrested in April for the murder of Corporal Eugene Cole, who was shot to death.

