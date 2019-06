The trial for the man accused of killing Somerset County Deputy Sheriff Eugene Cole begins Monday in Portland.

30-year-old John Williams pleaded not guilty to the April 2018 murder.

The final jurors were selected last week.

More than 300 people were called in for jury selection.

It was expected to take a week, but the jury was seated in just two days.

His trial was moved out of Somerset County to Portland because of concerns about the ability to find an impartial jury.