John Williams has been found guilty of murder for the April 2018 shooting death of Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole.

The jury deliberated for about 3 hours before returning this verdict.

Both sides agree that Williams fired the fatal shot. At issue was his state of mind.

During the week long trial, his defense attorney contended that heavy drug use and lack of sleep left Williams too impaired to form the necessary intent to commit murder.

Psychologists who testified about the mental and physical condition of Williams at the time of his arrest stated that despite being hungry and tired, Williams' confession was not coerced.

Cole was the first Maine police officer fatally shot in the line of duty in three decades.

During the early morning hours of April 25, after shooting the deputy, Williams threw his personal items in to Cole's cruiser and drove away in it.

He then robbed the Cumberland Farms store on Waterville Road and drove away.

The truck was found abandoned a few hours later on Martin Stream Road.

Williams' crimes and escape would trigger a nationwide alert and intense four day manhunt that kept residents in the area fearful and forced many schools into lockdown.

More than 200 officers from 28 different law enforcement agencies took part in the search for Williams who was considered armed and dangerous

Police said that Williams was the prime suspect all along and that evidence found during their search efforts lead them to that conclusion, including footprints that were found just miles away from the camp near Lost Brook where Williams was ultimately captured.

The capture team, comprised of seven men from several state and local agencies, found Williams outside of that camp.

When questioned after his arrest, Williams told detectives that he didn't mean for the shooting to happen, and that while he was mad about that Cole had recently arrested Williams' girlfriend, he didn't have a vendetta against Cole.

Williams did not testify in his own defense.

Williams' defense attorney says he is not shocked by the verdict. He says they do plan to appeal.

A sentencing date has not been set.

