John Strawser Jr. sentenced to life in prison

A jury deliberated for less than an hour before convicting a West Virginia man of murdering a Maine man on an interstate in Pennsylvania more than 5 ½ years ago.

Pennlive.com reports 42-year-old John Strawser Jr. was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

He's already serving life in prison for another killing in West Virginia.

28-year-old Timothy Davison was driving home to Maine when a pickup truck driver started firing at him. He then rammed Davidson's SUV, forcing it onto a median, circled back and shot him again.

