John Short steps down as Umaine President Fort Kent

University of Maine at Fort Kent president John Short says he is retiring.

He will leave the Northern Maine School at the end of June.

Short says after his wife suffered a heart attack last year and had to undergo triple bypass surgery, the two decided to move closer to family in Delaware.

Short says he's leaving the university in good financial shape and with a stable enrollment.

“It was both a joyous and a sad occasion. Since we’ve come to UMFK and live in the St John Valley my wife Caryn and I have become so integrated into the local community”. John said.

Short became president of the university in April 2016. He will serve through June 30.

An announcement of an interim president is expected before graduation in May.