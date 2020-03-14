John Bapst will switch to remote learning until late April

John Bapst High School in Bangor announcing Saturday they are suspending all campus classes until the end of April.

In a letter to parents, the Head of School says the the decision to switch to online teaching came after input from the Maine CDC, the Department of Education, the school's Board of Trustees and medical professionals.

The private school will hold an in service day this Tuesday, March 17th with remote classrooms set to be implemented on Wednesday, March 18th.

That plan will be enacted until at least Monday, April 27th, according to the school.

Here is a copy of the letter from their website-

Re: Suspension of On-Campus Classes Effective Immediately

Dear John Bapst Families,

Thanks to all of you who have expressed support, asked good questions, and helped to make the job easier as we work together to understand the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak and react responsibly.

At this time we are announcing that all on-campus classes at John Bapst have been suspended until at least Monday, April 27. No classes will be held, and the John Bapst campus is closed.

Our decision is based on input from the Maine CDC and Department of Education, members of the school's Board of Trustees, and from the many medical professionals in the John Bapst community – and with eyes open to the fast-changing situation in schools across the country. Our civic duty is to help "flatten the curve" by curtailing those public activities that could have the effect of increasing community spread.

This past week, the school took initial steps to prepare teachers for online teaching, and the school will still hold its scheduled staff in-service on Tuesday, March 17, understanding that staff who have to be home with children may have to attend remotely or get notes later. A combination of direct online teaching and other distance learning approaches will begin on Wednesday, March 18, according to a schedule that Associate Head of School Dave Armistead will send out.

We understand that a decision like this will prompt many questions. In this and other communications, we will attempt to answer as many of these as possible. Let me mention a few key items here:

Continuity of Teaching and Learning: It is our intention that every student's learning continue through the shutdown, although in a modified form with teachers providing for necessary flexibility. We understand that the situation is not ideal and affects the school disciplines differently. The school has some extra laptops for students who do not have a computer at home; contact Librarian Jacob Emerson (jmemerson@johnbapst.org) if you need assistance. We can also mail materials home for families who do not have stable internet service at home. Students who need books and other materials from their lockers in order to work from home should call the school in advance to make sure office staff are present and arrange to come by during regular school hours only (8 a.m. – 1:50 p.m.). Students coming to school should expect to stay for no longer than 15 minutes and must not congregate with friends. During official closure of the main building at 100 Broadway, administrators, teachers, and staff will have access to the building. With minimal foot traffic, our maintenance staff will have the time needed to increase cleaning and disinfecting throughout.

Continuity of Boarding Services and a Call for Assistance: School dormitories will remain open and meals will continue to be served on campus. At the same time, we are attempting to reduce the density of on-campus housing. Some international students (including some who are living in homestays) are already making plans to return home. For others, it would be very helpful to know if any of our local families, including the families of faculty and staff, might be able to host an international student during the school closure. Please send an email to Homestay Coordinator Angela Kearns (akearns@johnbapst.org) if you are able to help us in this way. Note that a separate letter will go out to all of our international families and partners with many more details related to their situations.

Continuity of Extra-Curricular Programs: For Maine high schools, the Maine Principals' Association announced yesterday that the anticipated first day for spring sports practices will be Monday, April 27. As a general rule, other extra-curricular programs (any school program that does not involve receiving academic credit, where MPA-sanctioned or a John Bapst club or other activity) are suspended until April 27.

AP Exams: The College Board has begun to publish guidance about the Advanced Placement tests scheduled for early May. We understand that schools will be given the choice to request delayed testing, and because AP's are such an important part of our program and the results so important to college admissions, we anticipate requesting the delay and giving exams later in May.

Major School Activities Scheduled for Later in the School Year: Many have asked if John Bapst will be able to hold such important activities as the Spring Concert, Prom, Class Night, and Graduation this school year, whether on schedule or with a modified date. It is too early to know at this time.

Fortunately, we are still able to say that COVID-19 cases in Maine are few and far between. It is our hope that this action on our part, and the actions taken by schools and colleges throughout the state and region, will contribute to community health and safety and a faster return to everyday life.

Yesterday when I arrived at school, I asked a John Bapst student how he was handling all of this. His response to me was, "I'm okay; I'm just worried about my grandmother." I was so proud of him, as he was reminding me of what matters most at a time like this. Thank you so much for your thoughtful understanding and support, and please stay safe and healthy.

Yours truly,

Mel MacKay

Head of School