John Bapst students share their ideas for new community and technology centers

Planning is underway for John Bapst's new Community Center and Innovation Center. On Wednesday, the Bangor school brought in experts to weigh in on the process.

Students got the chance to meet with architects in the auditorium. After a brief presentation, it was time for the kids to give their feedback. They were asked to sketch their ideas in order to help design the spaces they'll soon be using.

"It feels like an honor to be part of the class that gets to actually design this stuff. I think it's going to be really useful in the future," said sophomore Kendra Fournier.

"A lot of kids hate coming to school because it's just boring, class after class, no fun. So I just want some of these areas to be like a getaway for children like me," added freshman Joshua La Grange.

Development of the community and technology centers is the second phase of John Bapst's "Love That School" campaign. Phase one, construction of a new gym and fitness center, broke ground back in October.