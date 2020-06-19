John Bapst Memorial High School's Head of School announces retirement

Within the next year, changes are coming to John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor.

Head of School, Mel Mackay has announced he's retiring at the end of the next school year.

He says this early announcement will help ensure a smooth transition and ample time to find his successor.

Mackay has served in his current role since 2007.

During that time, Mackay says the school has grown academically, adding AP courses and international programs.

Mackay hopes to stay involved in the school's future successes including plans for a new dining hall and technology center.