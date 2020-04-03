Jobs For Maine's Graduates to help students by giving out $300,000 for groceries

As many families struggle with the impact of COVID-19, an organization that helps students is giving out $300,000 for groceries.

Jobs for Maine's Graduates, known as JMG, supports students at they transition in their education.

They have partnered with schools to distribute 1-hundred dollar Hannaford gift cards to 3,000 students and families.

JMG has more than 140 programs, in all 16 counties.

All of JMG's school-based partners will receive a minimum of 20 gift cards.

They'll be given out next week.