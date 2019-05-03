Job fair held at Ellsworth High School

Folks from more than twenty businesses in Downeast Maine spent their day talking to students at Ellsworth High School.

The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce held its first ever job fair for high school students.

"I can't say enough about the fact that any student that takes a job dealing with the public is going to be so much better prepared for college, for technical school, for a business, for anything they are doing."

From Dunkin' to Wallace Events to The Jackson Laboratory, there was something for everyone.

"We look for kind of the long haul. We'll talk to them and say look, work for us during the summer, go to school and we will help with internships and we would like to have you around for a number of years. We try to get them, train them and keep them."

The goal was to connect students to jobs, internships, and community service opportunities in their local communities.

"They are so busy, families are so busy and for them to walk into a business and get an application is less likely than them to pick one up here."

There was also information about work permits and youth job regulations.

"The 14 and 15-year-olds have to have a workers permit, 16 and above do not and we also have the hours students can work or allowed to work in the state of Maine."

Over four-hundred students participated.

"I think it is important to get a job early so that you know what's out there so when you get out of high school. I think it is also nice to make money so you know what to expect, you already have a job."

