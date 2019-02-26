Job fair at Husson University provides many opportunities

Hundreds of Husson University students participated in the Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management Career Fair today.

Representatives from thirty companies talked to students about career opportunities.

Full-time job opportunities were available along with internships.

We are told with the shortage of seasonal workers in the state, it provides an opportunity for students to stay and work in Maine.

"This certainly helps, but we could get a lot more. We could double our capacity at the colleges that offer hospitality. I think high schools in Maine should start offering hospitality management programs and sport management programs. The world is turning, and we need more students understanding this coming out of high school. There will be 90% of kids coming in today will get an offer."

The career fair was open to all students and members of the public.