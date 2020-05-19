Job Corps goes virtual for distance learning

Job Corps Centers across the state are going virtual.

Youth ages 16 to 24 can now access distance learning through virtual classroom technology.

Instructors are able to create classes, distribute grade assignments, and give feedback all from this platform.

Job Corps offers students free career technical training, high school diploma programs, and job placement assistance.

Officials with the program say quarantine is the perfect time to join in on the learning opportunities.

Director of the Penobscot Job Corps Center, Michael Camire says, "Right now, with everything sort of on pause, unemployment being as high as it is, it is a great chance for young people to hone their skills and pick up a trade so that when they are ready to re-enter the workforce, they've got a competitive advantage and can get a great job."

The Penobscot Job Corps Center also launched a new Advanced Marine Pipefitting program that started in April.

It is the only one if its kind in the country.

Anyone interested in more information about the Penobscot Job Corps Center can call 561-8516 or visit penobscot.jobcorps.gov.