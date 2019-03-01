Jimmie's Ice Cream & Grill opens for the season

Snow may be in the forecast for the next couple of days, but some ice cream shops are opening anyway.

Jimmie's Ice Cream & Grill in Brewer opened its doors for the season Friday.

Jimmie's has been a favorite of locals since it first opened in 1991.

Manager Abby Durrah says they've been hard at work these last few months making sure the freezers are full.

"We always get new flavors as Gifford's rolls out their new flavors. We always choose a few based on what the customers are looking for. We'll bring them in but, other than that things are staying the same which I think is how people like it," said Durrah.

They're open seven days a week.

You can find them at 409 North Main Street in Brewer.