Jewish and Islam faiths come together to help the homeless

Folks came together in Bangor Sunday to raise money for the homeless.

Congregation Beth El, Congregation Beth Israel and the Islamic Center of Maine joined forces to host what they called a "Sweets & Savories from Our Traditions" Open House and Bake Sale.

We're told proceeds from the event will be used to purchase toiletry kits for men and women, which will be distributed through the Bangor Homeless Shelter and the Shaw House.

Organizers say finding common ground is what it's all about.

“It's just a recognition that there a lot of people in our community who are in need of some help or support,” said Gerry Gross, Social action Chairperson of Congregation Beth El

“You know we all need to work together to make this world a better place and we can't if we don't work together.”

Organizers say they hope to make this an annual event.