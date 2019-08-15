Jewelry store burglary investigation underway

Police are investigating after more than $100,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Farmingdale shop.

They say during the early morning hours of August 2nd, someone broke into Kennebec Jewelry on Maine Avenue.

According to authorities, several cases were damaged to get to the jewelry.

The items stolen include new inventory and jewelry there for repairs.

They're asking anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity in that area on that date to contact the sheriff's office at 623-3614.

